Crowds line the streets to greet King Charles III as he arrives in Staffordshire

King Charles III was pictured meeting members of the public as he arrives for his visit to Lichfield Cathedral.

The King, who earlier canceled a regional visit due to cancer treatment, will now visit the area, including Lichfield Cathedral.

King Charles III meets members of the public as he arrives for his visit to Lichfield Cathedral to celebrate the local community and heritage skills, with a focus on the Fenland Black Oak Table, The Table for the Nation.

Dean Jan McFarlane said he is “thrilled” and “honoured” to welcome His Majesty, who will meet invited guests, volunteers, and local choirs inside the church.

Later today, the King will attend the official dedication of the UK’s first national memorial commemorating LGBT armed forces personnel, where he will meet veterans who were affected by the military’s former “gay ban”.

Charles will lay flowers at the site at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Monday during the unveiling of the Government-funded public tribute.

King Charles III shakes hands with the Dean of Lichfield Cathedral, Right Reverend Janet McFarlane, as he arrives for his visit to Lichfield Cathedral to celebrate the local community and heritage skills, with a focus on the Fenland Black Oak Table, The Table for the Nation.

Charles, head of the armed forces, will dedicate the memorial to all LGBT people who have served and continue to serve in the military.

He will hear speeches from serving personnel and an address from Ed Hall, chairman of Fighting With Pride, which oversaw the construction and design, and spearheaded efforts to get justice for veterans.

After the ceremony in Alrewas, the King will meet LGBT veterans including those impacted by the discrimination, and also serving personnel.