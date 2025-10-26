Telford driver caught in high-performance Mercedes after taking cocaine gets banned from the road
A drugged-up driver who drove a high-performance Mercedes while under the influence of cocaine has been banned from the road.
Plus
Published
Amir Afzal, aged 34, drove a Mercedes AMG on Wilmot Road, Telford - which is the street where he lives - on July 31 this year.
A drugs test found he had 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for accidental exposure to the illegal, class A drug is 10.