Watch moment uninsured provisional West Midlands driver reaches 110mph on dodgy tyre

An uninsured provisional licence holder from Birmingham has been banned from driving for 18 months and received a 30 month suspended prison sentence after driving dangerously at over 100mph under the influence of cannabis.

Warwickshire Police say the 22-year-old man sped away from OPU officers on the A46 near Stratford-upon-Avon, which was the start of a 10-minute incident that saw the man drive dangerously on a dodgy tyre at speeds of over 100mph as he attempted to avoid stopping for officers.

The driver ran a number of red lights.

The driver was arrested at 3.30am on May 30 2025 on Blackford Road, Shirley, Solihull. On September 30, at Birmingham Crown Court, he was also sentenced to a 25 day rehabilitation activity requirement and must pass an extended driving test before he is able to drive again. He also received a 2-week suspended prison sentence to run consecutively for failing to attend an earlier court appearance. He will be supervised in the community for 18 months.

PC Thomas Pearson said “This inexperienced, young driver, drove at excess speed on the M40 northbound before joining the M42 at junction 4 where he drove into Shirley going through numerous red lights and speeding at over twice the speed limit.

“Fortunately our West Midlands Police colleagues managed to sting his car, deflating his tyres and bringing him to a safe stop a few minutes later.”