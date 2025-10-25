Shropshire mum 'overwhelmed' as fundraiser for son's life-saving surgery surpasses £500,000

The fundraiser for Ollie Williams, organised by his mum Jasmin Roberts from Gobowen, has seen an extraordinary outpouring of support in recent days.

The campaign, that aims to raise £1.5 million for surgery in the United States, surpassed £300,000 on Thursday - boosted by a £10,000 donation from Hollywood star and Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds.

But in just two days, more than £200,000 has further been donated, bringing the total to more than £500,000.

More than 29,000 donations have been made towards the £1.5 million target- at the time of writing - including significant contributions from Deadpool star Reynolds, Leigh Rivers, Applied Nutrition, and an anonymous donor who gave £15,000, described by Jasmin as an "angel".

Ollie was diagnosed with a very rare and complex heart condition just two weeks after he was born. The condition is so rare that UK hospitals are unable to perform the operation he needs. However, Stanford Children's Hospital in California has accepted Ollie for surgery.

In an update on October 24, Jasmin shared her gratitude with supporters, saying: "Two days ago I was thanking everyone for £200,000. We've now passed £400,000, and that's without Chaotic’s incredible £100k pledge.

"We’ve had massive donations from Ryan Reynolds, Leigh Rivers, Applied Nutrition, and an anonymous angel who gave £15,000 - still in shock over that one.

"But honestly, it's not just the big names that have sent this fundraiser out of the park. It’s the thousands upon thousands of regular people who’ve given what they can, a fiver, a tenner, to help save my little boy’s life.

"Nearly 25,000 people have donated. I’ve had more messages of support than I can even reply to. The love and kindness is overwhelming.

"So from the bottom of my heart, to every single person who has shared, donated, commented, messaged or spread Ollies name. Thank you.

"Thank you so, so much. This means everything to us."

Ollie has spent much of his first year in and out of hospital. However, despite this, Jasmin describes him as the "happiest, cheekiest little boy".

He is her only child, her "whole world", and she says she wants him to "live the full life every child should have".

