New homes in Knighton have been given the thumbs up by the town’s Deputy Mayor

Councillor Tina Sharp said she was one of the lucky ones recently to have been invited to go and visit the new houses at Cwrt Y Clawdd on West Street and to have a look around.

The site used to be the old trouser factory and the homes are finally being occupied 18 years after the site was first ear-marked for development.

Councillor Sharp told a recent town council meeting; “They are very nice houses, I think all the tenants are going to be very pleased.

“For the people living opposite, people have been parking on the grass verge and it has left it in a bit of a mess. The contractors have promised they will put the grass verge back to how it should be. They will need some decent weather to get it done. But that is something we will need to keep an eye on.”

In her monthly report, Councillor Sharp said she is looking forward to attending Knighton’s Remembrance Sunday service.

She thanked the clerk Mx Lorian Craggs Alferoff and Councillor Chris Branford for their help with it and she said they will meet behind the Knighton Hotel at 10.30am and all councillors are welcome.