Nerf-inspired holiday clubs taking place across Shrewsbury & Telford next week

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with The Crossbar Foundation, will be running the clubs at five primary schools in Shrewsbury and Telford from Monday, October 27. to Friday, October 31.

Designed for youngsters aged between four and 11, they will take place in Shrewsbury at Bowbrook Primary School and Greenfields Primary School, as well as Telford’s Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School.

Crossbar will also hold a Champions League Soccer School at Newdale Primary School in Telford for children between the same dates.

Children having fun at a previous Crossbar holiday club.

It follows a hugely successful summer for Crossbar which saw them run well attended clubs throughout the six weeks of the school holidays.

“It was an extremely busy summer,” said Jack Morris, Crossbar's Foundation Lead. "Numbers attending were high and the children really enjoyed themselves, with excellent feedback received from parents.

“We are now looking forward to October half-term when the Nerf-week themed holiday clubs will return by popular demand.

“It will be the ultimate Nerf experience with lots of fun games and team challenges, along with the other usual popular activities, including the Crossbar inflatables, arts and crafts, and lots of sports and games.

“The soccer school at Newdale will provide lots of football fun, plenty of matches, and the opportunity for boys and girls to develop their skills.“

"As always, places for both the soccer school and the holiday clubs are limited, so early booking is recommended.”

The Crossbar holiday clubs and soccer school take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £20 each day to attend.

Places can be booked at https://crossbarcoaching.ipalbookings.comMore information is available by phoning 01952 677965 or via email at admin@thecrossbargroup.co.uk.