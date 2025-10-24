Collectors fair returns for those with a lotta bottle

Run by the Shrewsbury Bottle Club, the fair is being held on Sunday, November 2 from 9am to 1pm, and is once again being held at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall.

The annual fair is aimed at not just collectors of old bottles but also other related ephemera, as well as those with an interest in local history.

And this year a local author, Barrie Raynor, has launched his new book and he will be available in the foyer selling/signing copies of it.

John Thompson of Lancelot Collectibles who has sponsored the show (Picture: Russell Davies Photography)

Titled 'The Bottled Waters of Church Stretton', this book, which is well illustrated, looks at the links between the famous local spring water and the companies that decided to exploit it for sale from the Victorian times through to today, and in so doing spurred the growth of the town.

The book will not only appeal to bottle collectors, but should also appeal to anyone with an interest in the general history and development of Church Stretton.

To accompany the book launch, a special display of Stretton bottles will be put on by club members.

In addition, there will be around 20 stalls present selling antique/period bottles, pots and other related collectables - including advertising memorabilia and enamel signs. Most stallholders will be happy to offer free valuations/advice - should people have items they would like to bring along.

Club chairman John Thompson, said “Most old bottle 'collectables 'were literally thrown away as rubbish by our ancestors. In form they are many and varied, most bearing the name of long forgotten local companies that form an important part of our social history.

“Often these attractive items can be bought from as little as one pound, whereas others can sell for hundreds or even thousands of pounds.”

Admission is £4.00 from 9am to 10am but free after that time.

Profits will be donated to the West Midlands Air Ambulance charity and there is ample parking and refreshments available.