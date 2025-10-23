Region’s agriculture and farming celebrated at the 2025 Rural Awards

Organised by the Shropshire Star and its sister publication The Farmer, the awards saw nearly 200 people from the industry gather on Wednesday night to celebrate what makes the region’s agricultural industry such a success.

The Rural Awards 2025. Lower Drayton Farm, winner of three awards, son and father: Richard and Ray Bower.

The Rural Awards 2025. Winners at the front with their awards, and finalists behind.

The awards dinner saw around 50 shortlisted farmers, organisations and businesses on tenterhooks as host, legendary local broadcaster, Dicky Dodd, greeted the guests ahead of introducing the nominations and announcing the winners of each category.

Opening the night, Dicky, told the packed room: “Without a doubt the farming and rural communities are critical to the region’s wider economy, which is why it is so fantastic to have a dedicated awards ceremony to celebrate the success of individuals, teams, businesses and organisations that make this sector thrive.

Shrewsbury FC and the Farmer Awards event takes place. Harvey Pyke (winner of Young Farmer of the Year Award).

“We have 11 awards this evening but before that we have a few welcomes and of course a tasty meal to work our way through ahead of the winners being announced. Tonight’s awards would not be possible without the support of our category sponsors involvement.”