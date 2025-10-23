Meet the winners - Shropshire’s fantastic agriculture and farming celebrated at the 2025 Rural Awards

Organised by the Shropshire Star and its sister publication The Farmer, the awards saw nearly 200 people from the industry gather on Wednesday night to celebrate what makes the region’s agricultural industry such a success.

The Rural Awards 2025. Lower Drayton Farm, winner of three awards, son and father: Richard and Ray Bower.

The Rural Awards 2025. Winners at the front with their awards, and finalists behind.

The awards dinner saw around 50 shortlisted farmers, organisations and businesses on tenterhooks as host, legendary local broadcaster, Dicky Dodd, greeted the guests ahead of introducing the nominations and announcing the winners of each category.

Opening the night, Dicky, told the packed room: “Without a doubt the farming and rural communities are critical to the region’s wider economy, which is why it is so fantastic to have a dedicated awards ceremony to celebrate the success of individuals, teams, businesses and organisations that make this sector thrive.

Shrewsbury FC and the Farmer Awards event takes place. Harvey Pyke (winner of Young Farmer of the Year Award).

“We have 11 awards this evening but before that we have a few welcomes and of course a tasty meal to work our way through ahead of the winners being announced. Tonight’s awards would not be possible without the support of our category sponsors involvement.”

Mr Dodd praised the efforts of the firms that backed the awards, which included sponsors: Berrys, Dyke Yaxley, GS & PA Reeves, HJ Lea Oakes, WR Partners and Wynnstay.

He also thanked the judges, who had the inevitable task of picking out the winners from the hundreds of entries, before the winners were announced.

The judges for the 2025 Rural Awards were Dan Bowden, Partner and Chartered Surveyor with Barbers Rural; Roy Jackson, Rural Partner at WR Partners; Rosemary Allen, an experienced Shropshire livestock farmer, Richard Yates, farmer and contributor to the Bridgnorth Journal; and Matthew Anwyl, Partner at Berrys.

Among those that took home one of the coveted awards was Lower Drayton Farm, which took home not only the accolade of Farm of the Year, but also PLAY @ Lower Drayton Farm won the Farm Diversification Award as well as the Education Initiative Award.

There was also a double winner on the night with Ludlow Farm Shop wining not only Farm Shop of the Year but also the Sustainable Initiative Award.

Heath Farm Meats were chosen as Family Business of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award was given posthumously to Mr Aled Griffiths.

Mr Griffiths OBE, who died earlier this year, was a renowned figure who had a long career in the poultry industry, during which he built a major business from a base at Oaklands Farm. The company went on to become one of the largest egg producers in the UK, packing over one billion each year.

Other winners included The Newport Show, which was named Rural Event of the Year, Agricultural Business of the Year went to Fielder Nutrition, Burlton Cottages & Spa was named Rural Accommodation of the Year Award, and Young Farmer of the Year went to Harvey Pyke.

The Winners:

Family Business of the Year: Heath Farm Meats

Farm of the Year: Lower Drayton Farm

Agricultural Business of the Year: Fielder Nutrition

Young Farmer of the Year: Harvey Pyke

Farm Diversification Award: PLAY @ Lower Drayton Farm

Sustainable Initiative Award: Ludlow Farmshop

Lifetime Achievement Award: Aled Griffiths (posthumous award)

Farm Shop of the Year Award: Ludlow Farmshop

Educational Initiative of the Year Award: PLAY @ Lower Drayton Farm

Rural or Farming Event of the Year Award: Newport Show

Rural Accommodation of the Year Award:: Burlton Cottages & Spa

Mark Drew, editor of the Shropshire Star said: “These awards honour the remarkable contributions that sustain rural life across our region.

“Whether it’s a farm shop championing local produce, a rural event bringing communities together, a sustainable initiative protecting our environment, or a farm stay offering a glimpse into country living - each category reflects the diversity, ingenuity and heart of our rural landscape.”



