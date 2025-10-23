Jack Samson Edwards-Thomas had suffered with toothache and self-administered paracetamol and codeine in the days leading up to August 29 2024.

An inquest at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, October 22, heard that the 34 year-old had a known past medical history that included using illicit drugs.

On August 29 2024 he became unresponsive. Emergency services attended and Mr Edwards-Thomas was admitted to Prince Charles Hospital., Merthyr Tydfil.

The South Wales Central Coroner Area Coroner Patricia Morgan said: “It was identified that Mr Edwards-Thomas had ingested fatal levels of paracetamol.

“It became clear over the coming days that he also suffered with hypoxic brain injury. He died on September 3 2024 at Prince Charles Hospital.”

She concluded Mr Edwards-Thomas’ death was drug-related, that he died of hypoxic brain damage caused by an overdose of paracetamol and codeine.

The inquest Mr Edwards-Thomas was born in Newtown on November 2 1989 but he had been living at garden flat, Penoyre, Park Terrace, Llandrindod Wells at the time of his death.