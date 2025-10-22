'I feel so proud': Severn Hospice staff recognised for dedication to patients and their families

Staff from across the organisation came together to honour the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams whose personal commitment enables the charity to care for thousands of local people and families living with incurable illness.

Each year, the Hospice Star awards provide an opportunity for staff to nominate one another and celebrate those who go above and beyond in their roles, embodying the hospice’s core values of care, compassion and respect.

Among those celebrating was Kerry Jones, who is a Registered Nurse in the hospice’s community nursing team.

Severn Hospice Stars Award winners

She was delighted to be named Clinical Colleague of the Year for her exceptional kindness, professionalism and unwavering support to patients and their loved ones.

Kerry said: “I feel so proud and genuinely humbled to receive this award. Working at Severn Hospice is a real privilege – it’s not just a job, it’s about being there for people when they need us most. The compassion and teamwork here are extraordinary, and I’m lucky to be surrounded by such supportive colleagues every day.”

Meanwhile, Catherine Turnbull was recognised as Non-clinical Colleague of the Year for her positive, can-do attitude and how her creative thinking elevates projects to the next level.

Issy Evans, Newtown’s Community Shop Manager scooped the honour of Unsung Hero and was praised for her support of colleagues and volunteer team and the way she promotes best practice in all she does.

Team awards were also presented with the Clinical Team of the Year accolade going to the community Hospice at Home team, described as ‘true professionals who balance the right level of smiles and empathy with medical support’.

The fundraising team was named Non-clinical Team of the Year, acknowledged for their exceptional dedication and energy and their positive connections with supporters.

Chief Executive Heather Tudor, who presented the awards said: “Our Hospice Stars Awards are a wonderful way to celebrate the people who make Severn Hospice what it is. Every single colleague plays a vital part in our mission to provide the very best care and support to local families.

“It was a privilege to read the nominations, and it certainly was difficult for our peer judging panel to choose just one winner for each category. The descriptions were heartfelt, inspiring and full of admiration. It’s our people’s passion and professionalism that allow us to continue making such a difference in our communities.”

To learn more about Severn Hospice and how you can support or get involved, visit www.severnhospice.org.uk