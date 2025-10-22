Drink driver, 38, caught driving powerful BMW in Telford is banned from road and fined hundreds of pounds
A drink driver who was caught behind the wheel of a powerful BMW has been banned from the road and fined hundreds of pounds.
Rebecca Malkin, who had no licence, drove a BMW 5 Series on Meadow Close, Trench, Telford on September 12 this year.
A breath test found the 38-year-old had 61 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, which is in excess of the 35mcg legal limit in England and Wales.