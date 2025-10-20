'I've run down every single one of Birmingham's 8,000 streets - it's taken me two years and I got a few odd looks down some of the cul-de-sacs'

A superfit dad has 'completed Birmingham' after running along every one of the city's 8,000 streets.

Nigel Beecroft, 60, set off on his epic 2,500-mile trek two years ago after becoming bored with his daily running route.

Tracking his steps

He started jogging every morning and evening and mapped his progress with fitness tracking app Strava.

Nigel, from Harborne, completed his final streets to clock up 7,998 last Friday (October 17) before celebrating with a pint in his local pub.

Nigel Beecroft, of Harborne, Birmingham has run down nearly all 8,000 streets and cul-de-sacs in the Birmingham, covering 2,500 miles in the process.

The associate director said: "It started as a bit of a quirky idea but I just got more and more into it.

Running obsession

“It became a bit of an obsession to complete Birmingham.

“I’ve always liked exploring and I wanted to do something not many people had.

“I’m sure there aren't many people who have seen every single street in Birmingham.”

Nigel kept a diary of his runs and even made notes of the people he met while he jogged past their homes.

'Odd looks' down cul-de-sacs

The married dad-of-one said: “A lot of the streets are cul-de-sacs which don’t go anywhere and I have had a few odd looks from people.

“It’s also started a lot of conversations with people who wanted to know what I was doing and why.

“Some of the more memorable favourite sights have been a garden in Handsworth with six ice cream vans in.

“Another house just around the corner from mine had an astronomical mural on the outside which I’ve never seen before.

Traffic was a battle

“The main challenge has been battling the traffic but I always planned the runs before I did them.

"Obviously motorways and dual carriageways were out unless there was a path next to them but I just followed the app as much as I could until every street was covered.

“Sometimes I would do them early in the morning while others I did late at night to avoid the busy times of the day.”

Nigel went through four pairs of trainers and fell over eight times while avoiding obstacles and slipping on leaves as he pounded the streets.

Running during bin strike

He added: "Obviously I was running during the bin strike this year and that did cause a few challenges.

"Several times I had to leap over rubbish bags and be careful where I was stepping but generally it was fine.

"I only had one hairy moment running through an underpass in Belgrave Middleway when a large group of people were congregating.

"One man started bouncing up and down and shadow boxing and I did wonder if I was going to run into some trouble but I managed to jog past without major issues."

He is now planning to complete more running challenges and says he is 30 per cent towards running on every street in the French city of Lille.

Nigel is hoping to raise money for the Mace Foundation, a charity supporting people who have been in care.