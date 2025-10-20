Stuart Pearce: England football legend’s son Harley, 21, dies in tractor accident

Harley Pearce - son of former England football legend Stuart Pearce - has died after losing control of a tractor on a road near his family home in Wiltshire, reports Mailonline.

The 21-year-old’s death last Thursday has been confirmed by Gloucestershire Police.

It’s thought that the tractor may have had a tyre blow-out, which sent it skidding off the road in Witcombe.

The force said his parents have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Harley was the youngest of two children Pearce had with his ex-wife, Liz. The former couple also have an older daughter, Chelsea, from their 20-year marriage that ended in 2013.

During a long playing career, which saw 78 England caps, Pearce also played for Coventry City, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Manchester City and most notably for Nottingham Forest, who he was with for 12 years. His uncompromising, tough playing style saw him nicknamed Psycho.