Shropshire woman, 62, denies showing support for terror group Hamas on social media

It is alleged that Sarah Wilkinson, of Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire tweeted messages from her online account in support of Hamas, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

On Monday Wilkinson pleaded not guilty to two offences of supporting a proscribed organisation.

She also denied one charge of publishing and another offence of distributing a statement likely to encourage acts of terrorism.

The alleged offences date between October 2023 and August 2024.

Wilkinson also pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to comply with a notice issued under Section 49 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 to supply her mobile phone pin code in November 2024.

She was released on conditional bail to next appear at the Old Bailey on November 14.