Plans resubmitted for business units near Shrewsbury

Little Cloud has applied for permission to create 14 units at what is currently the site of Shrewsbury Selfstore at Upper Battlefield near Shrewsbury.

A previous application for the development of the site was rejected by the council over issues with the plans to screen the buildings - specifically from the registered site of the historic Battle of Shrewsbury.

The proposal has now been resubmitted, with fresh plans to screen the visibility of the site.

A drawing of how the unit could look. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal.

A planning statement submitted by Berrys, on behalf of the applicant, said: "A previous planning application was submitted on 30th May 2024 for a proposed commercial development this was largely on the same site for a similar development, however, this new application has entirely redesigned the proposal with landscape buffers, sympathetic materials and a reduction in height."