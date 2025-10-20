Over 9,000 Child Trust Funds unclaimed in Powys – young people urged to check

Young people in Powys could have money waiting for them in a Child Trust Fund – and Powys County Council is urging them to check.

Over 9,000 Child Trust Funds remain unclaimed in Powys, meaning thousands of young people born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011 may have money saved in an account they can now access.

Child Trust Funds were set up by the UK Government for children born during this period, and many young people may not realise they have money saved in an account that they can now access.

At 16, young people can take control of their account, choose how to invest it, or add to it and at 18, they can withdraw the money – to spend or save as they wish.

Now the council is urging young people in the county who were born in this period to claim their Child Trust Fund.

The Share Foundation specifically supports young people to find and claim their trust fund. Their free online tool allows you to check if you have an account. To find out if you have a Child Trust Fund visit https://findctf.sharefound.org/

You’ll need your National Insurance Number, but if you don’t know it, Meic Cymru can help.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “Many young people may not realise they have money waiting for them in a Child Trust Fund. At a time when finances are tight, it could make a real difference.

“This money belongs to you. If anyone tries to control how you use it or take it from you, please reach out to Meic or speak to someone you trust.

“Whether you're planning for education, housing, or saving for the future, I strongly encourage all eligible young people to check their accounts and claim what is rightfully theirs.”

For more information on Child Trust Funds, visit https://www.meiccymru.org/do-you-have-money-hiding-in-a-child-trust-fund/, text 84001 or call 080880 23456