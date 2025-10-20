MP urges schools to apply for share of £10million library fund

Stuart Anderson said research from the Rural Services Network, a campaign group, has found that 75 per cent of libraries are located in urban areas, meaning many residents in rural areas like South Shropshire are dependent on travel or mobile services for access to them.

Mr Anderson is keen for schools to apply for the fund

Earlier in the year, he called on ministers to empower public libraries to expand their outreach work. It followed an independent review from Baroness Sanderson, which found libraries in rural areas are a "lifeline" for local communities.

According to the National Literary Trust, one in seven primary schools in the UK do not have access to a library. At the same time, reading for fun has dropped to an all-time low.

Yet, reading is the biggest indicator that a child will grow up to enjoy a happier and more successful life. In a bid to change this situation, the South Shropshire MP is promoting the funding that is available for primary schools.

The National Literacy Trust's Libraries for Primaries programme started in 2021. In partnership with Penguin Books and other partners, the programme has already transformed library spaces in 1,500 primary schools.

The campaign aims to ensure that every primary school in the UK has a designated library space by 2029. The government investment will create libraries in the 1,700 primary schools that are currently without them.

£10 million in funding for the scheme is being drawn from the Dormant Assets Scheme, which unlocks money from forgotten bank and building society accounts.

The scheme is led by industry and backed by the government, with the aim of reuniting people with their financial assets. Where this is not possible, the money goes towards social and environmental initiatives across the UK.

Mr Anderson has welcomed the funding. He said: "Reading for fun is the single biggest indicator that a child will grow up to enjoy a happier and more successful life. Sadly, reading for fun is at an all-time low.

"On World Book Day in March, I launched my campaign to inspire a book-reading revolution. According to the National Literacy Trust, one in seven primary schools in the UK do not have access to a library. Libraries play an vital role in improving literacy and encouraging pupils to read for pleasure.

"So, I am pleased that the government has now confirmed more than £10 million from the Dormant Assets Scheme to equip all primary schools with a library. I urge primary schools across South Shropshire to take part in this transformative project to unlock the huge benefits of reading."

Eligible primary schools can now register their interest in taking part in a Libraries for Primary transformation project in the 2025/26 academic year. To take part in the programme, school leaders should visit: www.librariesforprimaries.org.uk/schools