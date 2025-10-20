Shropshire Star
'Faulty cooker' sparks house fire in rural Shropshire village

Firefighters rushed to a rural Shropshire village after a fire inside a home, believed to have been caused by a "faulty cooker".

By Luke Powell
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) control received a call at 4.37pm yesterday (October 19) reporting a fire at a property on Birch Grove in Ruyton-XI-Towns.

One fire crew from Baschurch fire station attended the scene.

According to SFRS, the incident involved a small fire inside the property caused by a "faulty cooker". The blaze was out upon the arrival of firefighters.

Crews used small gear to make the area safe and a thermal imaging camera to check for any remaining hotspots.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 5.06pm. 