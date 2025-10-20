'Faulty cooker' sparks house fire in rural Shropshire village
Firefighters rushed to a rural Shropshire village after a fire inside a home, believed to have been caused by a "faulty cooker".
By Luke Powell
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) control received a call at 4.37pm yesterday (October 19) reporting a fire at a property on Birch Grove in Ruyton-XI-Towns.
One fire crew from Baschurch fire station attended the scene.
According to SFRS, the incident involved a small fire inside the property caused by a "faulty cooker". The blaze was out upon the arrival of firefighters.
Crews used small gear to make the area safe and a thermal imaging camera to check for any remaining hotspots.
Firefighters were finished at the scene by 5.06pm.