Two fire crews called to tackle blaze at Shropshire business

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to reports of a fire at A W Jenkins Forest Products in Prees.

Firefighters from Market Drayton and Whitchurch were dispatched to the scene at around 12.36pm today - Sunday, October 19.

An update from the fire service said that its officers were using hosereel jets and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.

A post on the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service webside added: "This is a building fire, crews currently in attendance."