Italian Master Paolo Savati landscape to be auctioned in Shrewsbury

Titled ‘English Landscape’, the painting is valued at between £7,000 and £10,000 and is included in Halls Fine Art’s Modern and Contemporary Art and Design auction on November 19 in Shrewsbury.

Authenticated by the heirs of Salvati (1939-2014), the 50cm x 65cm signed oil on canvas was painted in the year 2000 and purchased the same year by English artist and set designer Gerald Anthony Binns (1942-2019) as a gift for his daughter, Anita.

Binns is said to have purchase the visionary and dreamlike landscape because it evoked memories of England.

He and Salvati were friends who had met at exhibitions of the historic Roman art association, Cento Pittori Via Margutta.

The English Landscape by Paolo Salvati valued at £7,000 to £10,000.

Salvati devoted his life to art and was deeply inspired by artists like Lorrain, Poussin, Turner, Lautrec, Monet, Van Gogh and Munch.

He was honoured with the title illustrious citizen in 2005 and Cavaliere della Repubblica and Cavaliere Costantiniano in 2013.

He is also mentioned among the greats of the 20th century in the Catalogue of Modern Art Giorgio Mondadori and in the Encyclopedia of Italian Art.

Another interesting entry is a landscape painting of Russian countryside by Ivan Fedorovitch Choultsé (1874-1939), which is valued at £8,000 to £12,000.

The Russian countryside landscape by Ivan Fedorovitch Choultsé valued at £8,000 to £10,000.

Choultsé studied at the Imperial Academy of Arts in St Petersburg and is known for his landscapes and genre scenes, capturing Russian life and nature. He emigrated to France in 1921, obtained French citizenship in 1927 and exhibited in Paris, London and New York.

Other landscape artists featured in the auction include Anthony Amos (1950-2010), Cecil Rochford Doyly-John (1906-1993), Tom Oldham (1928-2019), Len Roope (1917-2005) and Richard Price (b.1962).

Portraiture includes a playful original by Mackenzie Thorpe at £1,500-£2,000, a child by Walter Langhammer (1905-1977) at £1,000-£1,500 and a striking portrait of his daughter by Paul James Logan Wyeth (1920-1983) at £400-£600.

Contemporary, abstract and pop art include works by Mr Controversial, Henry Hate, Paine Proffitt, Charlotte Cornish and Keith Haring.