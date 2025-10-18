Have you seen Chloe? 'Increasing concerns' after 13-year-old reported missing from Telford
A teenage girl has gone missing from Telford, with her family and police growing “increasingly concerned”.
Chloe, aged 13, was reported missing from Wellington yesterday (Friday, October 17) and was last seen wearing black Adidas jogging bottoms, a large black coat and black trainers.
It is believed Chloe may have travelled to Welshpool, but she also has connections to Leicester and Birmingham.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Officers, along with Chloe’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
“If you have seen Chloe or know where she is please call 101 immediately.”