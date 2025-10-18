Chloe, aged 13, was reported missing from Wellington yesterday (Friday, October 17) and was last seen wearing black Adidas jogging bottoms, a large black coat and black trainers.

It is believed Chloe may have travelled to Welshpool, but she also has connections to Leicester and Birmingham.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Officers, along with Chloe’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“If you have seen Chloe or know where she is please call 101 immediately.”