Farm on South Shropshire and Mid Wales border goes on the market for £1.3 million

Regional agents, Halls, said Lower Gravenor Farm in Wentnor, near Bishops Castle enjoys a glorious, unspoilt and private location in some of South Shropshire's most beautiful countryside and is expected to appeal to farmers and lifestyle purchasers.

The farm comprises a comfortable, four-bedroomed farmhouse, a diverse range of traditional and modern farm buildings, some of which have conversion potential, subject to planning consent, pastureland and woodland.

The owners, who are retiring and downsizing, have lived at Lower Gravenor Farm for 35 years and improved the property.

The farmhouse

“The farmhouse sits in the middle of its land and offers an increasingly rare opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, whilst being only a short drive from the larger centres of Shrewsbury and Ludlow,” said Halls director James F. Evans, who is managing the sale.

“The farm is likely to appeal to farmers and lifestyle purchasers, as it can be farmed for profit or let out to derive an additional outcome. The farmhouse is ideal for family living and would suit buyers looking for an equestrian property, smallholding or a character home in a peaceful, rural setting.”

Sitting on the west side of the Onny Valley, Lower Gravenor Farm has glorious, open views towards the Long Mynd Hill.

The views

The three-storey farmhouse has well-laid-out, adaptable accommodation and a private borehole water supply. Traditional character features are complemented by uPVC double glazing, oil-fired central heating from a Stanley range and log-burning stoves in the reception rooms.

Across the yard from the farmhouse are two attractive, traditional, two-storey, stone outbuildings which, subject to planning consent, have potential to be converted into offices, studios, holiday accommodation or homes.

Beyond, the main farmyard is a range of modern, adaptable agricultural buildings, currently used for livestock and fodder housing.

Inside the £1.3 million farmhouse

The land, which surrounds the farmstead, is Grade 4 classified and has traditionally been used for grazing and mowing. In addition, there are small woodland parcels and diverse, mature trees that create natural shelter and enhance biodiversity.

Divided into manageable enclosures, the land is suited to livestock, equestrian or environmental purposes and rises gently from 700 to 1,000 feet above sea level.

The purchaser could take advantage of current or future management and stewardship schemes.

Viewing is by appointment with Mr Evans at Halls’ Welshpool office on Tel: 07581 552438.