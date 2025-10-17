'Stay true to her passions' - Wildlife charity founder from Much Wenlock to give talk on how it all began 35 years ago

Megan Morris-Jones founded Cuan Wildlife Rescue in 1990.

More than 35 years on, and the charity rehabilitates, and releases more than 6.000 sick, injured, and orphaned wild animals and birds each year from its base near Much Wenlock.

Now to raise funds for the charity, Megan is hosting an evening talk explaining her personal journey.

A spokesperson for Cuan Wildlife Rescue Centre said: "Join us for a moving and inspiring evening with Megan Morris-Jones, the heart and vision behind Cuan Wildlife Rescue.

"Having been the only girl attending a boys’ boarding school, Megan learned early what it meant to stand up for herself, persevere, and stay true to her passions.

"Those experiences shaped a lifelong commitment to giving a voice to the vulnerable—especially animals who cannot speak for themselves.

"Her story is sometimes sad, often humorous, and always deeply emotional—a journey of challenges, triumphs, and unforgettable encounters with wildlife.

"Hear first-hand stories from her remarkable life journey. Find out what shaped this remarkable woman to create one of the UK’s largest wildlife rescue charities.Learn how compassion can change the world—for humans and animals alike."

Megan's talk takes place on January 9 next year at 7.30pm Venue at the Edge Arts Centre, Farley Road, Much Wenlock.

All proceeds from the evening will support the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation of injured and orphaned wildlife.

Tickets: £15, OAPs/concessions £12, group discounts available, via ticketsource.co.uk (search Much Wenlock)