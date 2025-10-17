Historic Much Wenlock athletics club celebrate as its head coach wins regional award

Camilla Stewart, Head Coach at Wenlock Olympians Athletics Club, has won the West Midlands Regional Volunteer Coach of the Year Award.

Camilla

Organised by England Athletics, the governing body for athletics in England, the award was presented at the Regional Volunteer Awards at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Camilla was nominated by members of the Steering Group of Wenlock Olympians Athletics Club (WOAC), which trains at the Leisure Centre/William Brookes School in Much Wenlock. The submission was supported by fellow coaches, athletes and parents who contributed both towards her nomination and a video, which was shown as part of the awards evening.

Started in 1950, the club is located in Much Wenlock - thought by many to be the birthplace of the modern Olympic movement. Games were founded in the Shropshire town in 1850 by William Brooks, who inspired Pierre de Coubertin to create the International Olympic Committee.

Ian Dadswell, Chair of WOAC Steering Group, said: “Camilla has transformed the club through tireless dedication and inspirational coaching. Camilla has coached at the club for over 10 years. During the past year in particular, she has led the club on a remarkable journey – from being the sole qualified coach to building a thriving club with three additional qualified coaches offering specialised sessions across multiple disciplines. Her personalised approach has helped athletes flourish, including one para-athlete now competing nationally.”

Wenlock Olympians Athletics Club, part of Wenlock Olympian Society, is a junior club of around 30 athletes.

Much Wenlock Olympian Games' President, Jonathan Edwards CBE

Jonathan Edwards, World Triple Jump Record Holder and President of the Wenlock Olympian Society, congratulated Camilla, saying: “Well done, Camilla - a great asset to the Wenlock Olympians AC.

"To be awarded Volunteer Coach of the Year for the West Midlands Region is quite an achievement and well deserved. From my own experience, I know that the value of a good coach cannot be underestimated - it makes a real difference to your mindset and your performance”.

The Society is working to raise £85,000 towards the track’s renovation so the facilities can continue to be used by the club, school and the wider community and include athletics in the Wenlock Olympian Games.

Find out more about Wenlock Olympian Society and it’s track appeal at www.wenlock olympian-society.org.uk