Demand for Shropshire social care services increased - as average number of weekly referrals revealed

The demand for services in the county has increased, which has put a significant strain on the council’s budget.

A report sent to the People Overview Committee ahead of a meeting on Wednesday (October 22) shows just how high the demand is.

It says that adult social care has received 12,854 contacts relating to 8,069 individuals since April 1, with 2,383 going to the three community social work teams. That is an average of 88 referrals a week, with 29% made by individuals themselves or a family member. Most though are made by professionals such as GPs or district nurses.

In addition, 582 have been seen in the council’s Let’s Talk Local hubs where an appointment is made to have a conversation with an adult social care practitioner. There are currently 12 hubs in the council, which the council says is an effective to manager lower-level demand, with around 35% going on to need a full care needs assessment and 65% diverted away with information and advice.

“An independent report stated that the cost of providing services in rural areas and the rising demand across Shropshire’s older population could increase financial costs of social care in the future. Its critical we map out future demand and the budget needed to mitigate this known pressure,” reads the report.

“We know our public health and local NHS funding is lower than the national average and Shropshire Council funding is one of the lowest amongst other local authorities. Therefore, it’s crucial we work together to pool resources and identify ways to work together to deliver services that meet both social and health needs, reducing the demand on the NHS and the future impact on social care services through unmet health needs.”

The report also says there has been a high number of self-funding where people have been paying a high cost to be in a care home where they do not have eligible 24-hour care needs.

“This is placing additional pressure on housing also as often they have used funds from the sale of their property to pay the care home fees, therefore have nowhere to live to if they cannot remain in the care home,” said the report.

“Due to the rising demand across the self-funding market, we are looking at ways to link in with self-funders as early as possible. We have held joint open days with Age UK focussed on self-funders to provide information and advice around making decisions about care at home, moving into a care home and how this can be funded.

“We are working with commissioning around the self-funding market, how we can influence providers to ensure fair rates for self-funders and to ensure we know what the future demand of self-funders will look.”