Bridgnorth craft centre that works with adults with physical and mental disabilities seeks volunteers

The Crowsmill Craft Centre in Quatt, near Bridgnorth, was set up around as a Community Interest Company around 12 years ago and works with schools and other organisations providing support to vulnerable people.

It offers classes in woodworking, blacksmithing, bricklaying, plastering, welding and jewellery-making among other activities to people with physical disabilities, learning difficulties, mental health issues and disaffected youths.

Now the centre is seeking volunteers to help out.

A spokesperson for the craft centre said they were looking for people to support people with craft activities, help run the workshop, help maintain the therapeutic garden, lead cooking sessions as well as help with the administration of the centre.

Anybody who has spare time and can assist is urged to telephone 01746 781942 or email: enquiries@crowsmillcraftcentre.co.uk