Plots at new Telford industrial park at former Sankey's factory up for sale - featuring football pitch and padel court

Five plots at Telford Logistics & Technology Park in Hadley have gone up for sale, almost a year after the project was given the green light by the local authority.

The 46.6-hectare site at Hadley Castle Works was used for manufacturing processes for many years - most recently having been the home of GKN Sankey.

Planning permission for a large industrial development on the site of the former factory was approved last year.

Artist impressions of the new units. Photo: Andrew Dixon/Zoopla

The proposal included the building of five new units, some as high as 70 feet, which raised backlash from some local residents who raised concerns over traffic, noise and the vicinity of the scheme to two historic canal locks.

But the council determined that the development was in a site already earmarked for employment, and the units would deliver around 1,800 jobs for the local area.

Now, five "design and build" plots have been put up for sale ranging from 64,998 to 300,147 square feet.

The listing, by agents Andrew Dixon and Co, said the available plots form part of "an industry leading scheme" at the heart of Telford Logistics & Technology Park "in close proximity to surrounding industrial and defence businesses".

"All new builds will be built to a high specification. Each unit will benefit from a secure yard and generous car parking allocation, including HGV parking."

According to the listing, the site also includes gatehouse security, EV chargers and a range of outdoor recreation spaces - including a football pitch and a padel court.

The advert continues: "Employee wellbeing is a clear priority at the business park, with dedicated spaces designed to help people step away from their desks, get active and recharge including a 5-aside football pitch, padel court and canal-side walking routes."

The full listing is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/71520188