Performance car towed from Bridgnorth street for no tax and incorrect number plates
Bridgnorth police have towed away a high-performance SUV from the town's streets for having no road tax and for the incorrect use of number plates.
The Audi RSQ3 was seized by the town's Safer Neighbourhood Team on Thursday.
Police said the untaxed car also had trade plates there were incorrectly displayed.
A spokesperson said: "Today, Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team seized an Audi RSQ3 for failing to meet road tax requirements and incorrectly displaying a trade plate.
"We’re committed to keeping our roads safe and ensuring all vehicles comply with DVLA regulations. This is a reminder to check your tax status and plate usage—compliance matters."