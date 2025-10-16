Mid Wales Chief Fire Officer retires after 29 years of distinguished service

Mid and West Wales’ Chief Fire Officer Roger Thomas KFSM, is retiring from October 19, marking the end of a remarkable 29-year career dedicated to public safety and community service.

Beginning his journey with the Service in 1996, Roger rose through the ranks from Firefighter to Chief Fire Officer.

His career has been defined by professionalism, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of the communities he served.

Throughout his tenure, Roger held a variety of operational and leadership roles, including a secondment to the Welsh Government in 2007/2008, where he brought frontline experience to the heart of policy-making.

In 2014, he joined the Executive Leadership Team as Area Manager, and from 2017, served in Brigade Manager roles during a period of significant transformation for the Service.

Appointed Chief Fire Officer in April 2022, Roger has led with distinction, compassion and vision. Under his leadership, the Service maintained its high standards of operational excellence while embracing innovation, strengthening community engagement and fostering a culture of inclusivity and resilience.

His outstanding contribution was formally recognised in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours, a fitting tribute to his lifelong dedication to the Fire and Rescue Service.

On his retirement, Chief Fire Officer Thomas KFSM said: "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and deeply grateful for the support of my colleagues and our communities.

“As I step into retirement, I do so with full confidence in the future of the Service and the incredible people who will continue to lead it forward."

Councillor John Davies, Chair of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority, said:

“Roger’s legacy is reflected not only in the policies he shaped and the incidents he led, but in the people he mentored, the teams he inspired and the trust he built across the organisation and beyond.

“He leaves behind a Service that is stronger, more agile and deeply connected to the communities it serves. On behalf of the Authority, I wish Roger a long and healthy retirement”

Following the retirement of Chief Fire Officer Thomas KFSM, the statutory responsibilities of the Head of Paid Service have been formally conferred on Deputy Chief Fire Officer Iwan Cray, who will serve in this capacity on an interim basis.

This temporary arrangement ensures continuity of leadership while the recruitment process for a permanent Chief Fire Officer/Chief Executive Officer is underway.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Cray brings a wealth of experience, proven leadership and a deep commitment to the values of the Service. This arrangement marks a period of stability and continuity, enabling the organisation to maintain momentum on strategic priorities and continue delivering high-quality services without disruption.

On taking up his appointment, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Cray said: “It is a privilege to take on this responsibility and I do so with a deep sense of commitment to our people, our communities and the values that define our Service.

While this is a temporary arrangement, I want to reassure everyone that continuity, stability and progress will remain our priorities.”