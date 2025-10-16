Narinee Bryan, aged 49, died in hospital on June 11 last year after she hurt herself while on shift at Portion Solutions Ltd in Hortonwood five days earlier.

An inquest into her death was held at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury, and was told that Mrs Bryan lived in Apley, Telford, and had worked at the food packing factory for five years.

She told her husband that she had "banged her head at work" on June 6, but did not seek medical attention.

The next day she went food shopping with her husband in the evening.