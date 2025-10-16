Lingen Davies Cancer Support, the region’s primary cancer charity, is the brains behind Titty Trail – an innovative fundraising event to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, promote the importance of early diagnosis, and boost funds to support local people with cancer.

The event was timed for October to coincide with breast cancer awareness month, with routes in the spectacular Shropshire Hills of Bishop’s Castle and, for the first time, along a stunning coastal path in Aberystwyth.

Emilie Kerr, events and marketing co-ordinator for Lingen Davies, said: “The atmosphere at both events was unbeatable and I feel incredibly proud of everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes to pull off not one, but two days of dedicated fundraising. This year was the first time Titty Trail was in Aberystwyth, and our team was blown away by the enthusiasm of everyone who took part.

Some of the participants passing through the finish line at Titty Trail Shropshire 2025.

“The name may have raised a few eyebrows when the event was launched in 2023, but Titty Trail has quickly grown into an iconic date for the diary to raise breast cancer awareness and boost funds to support local people living with and beyond cancer.

“I’m delighted to share that Titty Trail 2025 surpassed our fundraising expectations and raised over £50,000 from over 400 people who signed up to take part. The funds raised will help us continue supporting local people affected by cancer and will us to make a true difference at a time it’s most needed."

The charity partnered with a national organisation dedicated to supporting the charity sector, Blue Sky Adventures, and the Shropshire route was sponsored by Cedo.

In June this year Lingen Davies Cancer Support launched its biggest appeal ever – a £5 million Sunflower Appeal to grow cancer services in the region through the development of a Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

This development will double chemotherapy capacity across the region and ensure everyone has access to the care they need, when they need it, quicker.

The charity also invested more than £100,000 this year in a Wellbeing Programme of free to access activities for local people living with and beyond cancer.

The fully funded activities, run by local providers, support both physical and mental wellbeing following a cancer diagnosis.

Some activities are also open to people close to the person with a cancer diagnosis.

One of the activities offered through the Lingen Davies Wellbeing Programme is Open Water Swimming at Alderford Lake.

The monthly sessions have two groups, one of which is a group dedicated to people with a breast cancer diagnosis. The breast cancer group will next meet on Sunday, October 19.

Other wellbeing activities include weekly Walking Tennis sessions in Shrewsbury, Dance Classes in Shrewsbury and Madeley, and Horticultural Activities in Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

People can find out more at lingendavies.co.uk.

As the primary cancer charity in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales, Lingen Davies Cancer Support is dedicated to ensuring everyone has access to excellent cancer care locally.