19 men and teenagers now charged after Birmingham City and Shrewsbury Town disorder

Pockets of disorder broke out in the stadium concourse at half time, and outside the stadium following the conclusion of the match on March 29.

A team of officers from West Midland Police's Football Unit launched an investigation to identify those involved.

A spokesperson said: "As part of our investigation, we appealed on social media for the public’s help to trace some of the people we wanted to speak to.

"With support from West Mercia Police, we made a number of arrests in relation to the disorder."

The spokesperson said 16 people from Birmingham, Shropshire, Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and Merseyside have now been charged with affray, in additon to three others previously charged.

Those newly charged are: David Bromley, aged 60 from Hereford, Jake Bromley, aged 33 from Hereford, Kieran Bromley, aged 31 from Cheltenham, Tom Spalding, aged 20 from Hereford, Ian Voyce, aged 41 from Telford, Andrew Wardle, aged 39 from Birmingham, and Matthew Woods, aged 52 from Gloucester, a 17-year-old boy from Birmingham, who cannot be named, Matthew Sargent, aged 46 from Shrewsbury, Louie Bowen, aged 21 from Shrewsbury, Peter Buckley, aged 41 from Shrewsbury, Peter Crumpton, aged 41 from Shrewsbury, Neil Jones, aged 55 from Shrewsbury, Christopher Owen, aged 48 from Oswestry, Benjamin Shakespeare, aged 28 from Market Drayton and Steven Shorey, aged 44 from Wallasey.

They are all scheduled to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.

Three people have already been sentenced following the disorder.

A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to affray in September and Mark Sheppard, aged 65 of Hylton Street, Birmingham also admitted the charge earlier this month. They have both received a three-year football banning order.

Rodney Williams, aged 56 of Abraham Avenue, Lichfield also admitted to the same charge earlier this month and was ordered to pay a fine.