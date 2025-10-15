Sophie Jones is the face of Lingen Davies Cancer Support’s £5m Sunflower Appeal to build a centre in Telford

The £5million Sunflower Appeal launched this summer to grow cancer provision for those impacted throughout Shropshire, Telford Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Sophie Jones, 30, from Whittington, is one of those people currently going through cancer treatment locally.

The primary school teacher had big plans for 2025 including celebrating her 30th birthday in style, marrying her longtime partner, and a long list of travel plans.

But a diagnosis of Low Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer in 2024, following years of ongoing health concerns and being told she was ‘too young for cancer’, meant Sophie and partner Iwan’s plans had to be put on hold.

Sophie has bravely given her face, name and story to the charity’s Sunflower Appeal to help further its lifesaving fundraising and boost cancer awareness amongst younger people.

Sophie and her partner Iwan held a ‘should be wedding day’ event in August

Looking back, Sophie who originally hails from Llansantffraid, thinks her cancer journey actually began many years ago when she was just 23. After years of enduring symptoms such as water infections, passing blood, and bloating, Sophie opted to have a private consultation with a consultant urologist.

A CT scan revealed a large mass growing on her left fallopian tube, a series of biopsies brought her to a diagnosis, and so her treatment began.

“I was always going back and forth to the doctors with water infections. They’d give me antibiotics which would clear it up and then three months later I’d have another water infection.

“I had various tests that all came back normal, but I just felt really dirty, like something was wrong with me. I would go to the toilet, wipe, and blood would be on the paper.

“My mum always told me that if that happened it was really bad so I went to the doctors who suggested it was a skin tag or haemorrhoid. They sent me for a colonoscopy which also came back fine.

“I then raised the question as to whether it could be ovarian cancer, but, at 24 years old, I was told I was too young. Then, in 2024, I started urinating blood.

“The only way I can describe it is that I couldn’t stop pushing. I also started to bloat. People would tell me I didn’t look bloated, but I know my body and what’s normal for me.”

After making the decision to go private a CT scan revealed a large mass.

“Thank God they did that scan because that’s when they found a mass on my left side. I was then sent to gynaecology requesting immediate response which is when I was sent for an emergency MRI to check if it was cancer.”

Sophie undergoing treatment in hospital

With no sign of malignancy Sophie was sent back to the NHS at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with the expectation she would have her left fallopian tube removed.

“I was teaching Forest School when I got a call saying the mass on my left side had grown. They wanted to get me in sooner rather than later, so I had a laparoscopy operation booked for December 8. Unfortunately, I came out of that surgery with a request from the doctor to speak to me.”

The surgeon explained that they were unable to perform the operation as Sophie’s fallopian tube, ovary and bowel were stuck together. They also mentioned they’d taken some biopsies.

“I got upset and started crying as I had a really exciting 2025 planned and I didn’t want another operation. I had too much going on – I was turning 30, celebrating my hen do, and marrying my best friend. I was too distracted to ask what the biopsies were for.

“On December 23 I had a letter to say I had an appointment a week later at gynaecology oncology at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. I’d been to the clinic there before, so I wasn’t too concerned. I was expecting to hear that I had endometriosis. The nurse came out and asked if I had anyone with me but even that didn’t trigger any alarm bells.

“Then the doctor started to say he was sorry, and I remember thinking, ‘oh no’ before the panic started. He told me it was cancer, and I just started hyperventilating.

“I remember thinking I’m too young for this. It isn’t supposed to happen to me. I asked them what happens next, and they broke the news that I was going to have all my reproductive organs removed and I’d never have children.

“I then asked if I was going to die, and he said, ‘I don’t know’. I hoped to hear ‘we’ve caught it early’ but I didn’t. That conversation was horrendous.”

Sophie during her first chemotherapy session

Following the scan results Sophie was sent to Birmingham at the end of January for specialist treatment as her cancer was complex and had spread through her abdomen.

“I was told lots of young women get misdiagnosed and instead have borderline cancer which is only on the verge of being malignant. Of course, I held on to any form of hope as if that was the case for me, I might be able to keep my ovaries and have children.

“I left my appointment feeling hopeful but by the time I got to the car park I had a call from my nurse and was asked to come back in. They’d just received copies of my scans and confirmed that it was definitely cancer. I felt like I got diagnosed twice. They booked me in for surgery as soon as they could.”

The following Monday, Sophie went in for her major abdominal surgery, including a hysterectomy, which would save her life but leave her infertile.

After 9.5 hours she came out of surgery without any visible signs of cancer but with the dreams she once had shattered.

As a way of processing her diagnosis, and to help raise vital awareness of her cancer,

Sophie created an Instagram page dedicated to sharing her experiences

“I decided to start sharing my experiences through the Instagram page to raise awareness of Low Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer because so little is known about it.

“Since I’ve posted about my experiences people have messaged me saying that after reading my post and seeking medical advice, they’ve found out they have endometriosis or another rare condition.

“I’ve never ignored my symptoms and want to encourage others to listen to what their body is telling them.”

After she’d recovered from surgery, Sophie started chemotherapy treatment at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre in April – a week after her 30th birthday.

Reflecting on her chemotherapy treatment, Sophie said she was surprised at first by what it was like.

“I didn’t feel like I was having chemotherapy, which feels weird to say. At first, I was a bit taken aback seeing everyone with drips, but everyone was sat in chairs rather than lying in beds which is what I’d expected from films. It’s busy, loud, and weirdly happy – like going for coffee with friends. It’s quite a sociable place.

“Nobody will understand unless they’ve been through it. Even the nurses can’t fully understand. I don’t want to play it down because it’s a serious thing, but I felt like I was chilling with friends ."

As Sophie was so enthusiastic about raising awareness of cancer, particularly cancer in young people, she was approached by Lingen Davies to be the face of its £5million Sunflower Appeal to deliver a Lingen Davies Cancer Centre in Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital by 2029, doubling chemotherapy capacity in the region.

“When I was having my chemotherapy, I spoke to lots of people from Telford. After chemotherapy you don’t want to be travelling ages as you’re exhausted – for me it was an eight-hour day and that was draining.

“The fact chemotherapy capacity is doubling is so important as it means people can have chemotherapy sooner and closer to home. Cancer isn’t going anywhere, and we all know that time is of the essence so this development will help speed up the whole process for lots of people.

“Shropshire is a massive place so the fact that people have to travel all the way to Shrewsbury, even from places like Ludlow, is crazy.

“Everyone needs to support this appeal as if there’s another cancer centre in the region it will free up capacity in Shrewsbury.

“People need to back this appeal and do as much as they can because unfortunately, we’re all only one phone call away from your life changing.”

As part of the Lingen Davies Wellbeing Programme, E L Beauty in Telford delivers free holistic treatments for people in the region living with and beyond cancer.

Sophie with the Sunflower Appeal sign

Sophie said: “I contacted E L Beauty for micro-needling, but it was too soon after my treatment, so I was offered a massage instead. Emma is such a beautiful person, so down to earth and genuine. The fact that it’s free to access thanks to Lingen Davies funding is amazing.

“Cancer changes whole lives, so it costs a lot of money, and none of it feels like a choice. Having a free service to help my body recover and for cosmetic reasons was life-changing.

“Since my diagnosis I’ve become funny about the products I put on my skin but because Emma had specialised in working with chemotherapy patients, I knew I was in safe hands. You can trust her.”

Now she’s finished her chemotherapy treatment Sophie is looking ahead to the future.

“I just want to get on with my life, but I’m scared. I want to forget everything and be ‘normal’ but I’m never going to be. At the very least I just need some sense of normality.

“I’m going to be hosting an event this month (oct) to raise money for the appeal because it’s just so important. In November I’m also going to be talking about my experiences at a medical conference in Birmingham.”

Alongside hosting and attending events, Sophie continues to document her experiences on Instagram. You can follow her at @stillsassywithc.

To find out more about Lingen Davies Cancer Support and how you can support its £5million Sunflower Appeal to grow cancer care across the region, please visit lingendavies.co.uk/sunflower-appeal or email hello@lingendavies.co.uk