Anna Crawshaw, aged 47, was discovered at Gleneagles train station at Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross, on September 25 this year.

The inquest, opened at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury, was told that Miss Crawshaw was a single care assistant who was born in Redhill, Surrey, but lived in Llanymynech, near Oswestry.