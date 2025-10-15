Shropshire woman, 47, found dead at Scottish railway station, inquest told
An inquest has been opened into the death of a Shropshire woman who was found dead at a Scottish railway station.
Anna Crawshaw, aged 47, was discovered at Gleneagles train station at Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross, on September 25 this year.
The inquest, opened at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury, was told that Miss Crawshaw was a single care assistant who was born in Redhill, Surrey, but lived in Llanymynech, near Oswestry.