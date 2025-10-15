KFC plans to extend Shrewsbury drive-thru until 2am

A licence application has been submitted for the extension to happen at the Earls Park site in Battlefield.

The KFC restaurant in Battlefield, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Gastronomy Foods UK Ltd, a KFC franchisee partner, said the request is only for the drive-thru operation, with the firm wanting it to stay open until 2am every day of the week. Currently, it is open until midnight.

The Amercian fast food restaurant is by Domino’s, with a McDonald’s – which also has a drive-thru – not far away.

A spokesperson for KFC said it could not comment on the application at this stage, but would work with Shropshire Council and follow the consultation process. Anyone who wishes to make a representation regarding the licence application should do so by October 23.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk.

