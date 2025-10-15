Grants available to help Shropshire communities tackle fuel poverty this winter

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) is offering financial assistance to organisations and community groups running warm spaces or improving the energy efficiency of community buildings such as village halls that host them.

The company is also looking to support projects distributing items like blankets, insulated curtains, and draught excluders for home use. Funding may also be available for initiatives visiting isolated households to provide practical support, improve energy efficiency, or offer advice on tariff switching, energy saving, winter fuel discounts, and other ways to reduce fuel poverty.

Individual grants of up to £5,000 are available for registered charities and non-profit companies through NGED’s Community Matters Fund, that is open for applications until 5pm on October 24.

Community initiatives aiming to help people in Shropshire stay warm this winter are being invited to apply for funding support. Picture: National Grid

Ellie Patey, NGED’s Social Impact Business Partner, said: "We want to support grassroots organisations that are looking to help people stay warm this winter, particularly those facing cost of living pressures.

"We're keen to back projects delivering a legacy of support beyond the initial funding. For example, helping people save money on energy bills on an ongoing sustainable basis."

In total, NGED is making £500,000 available through its Community Matters Fund this autumn. Constituted charitable organisations without a charity number are also eligible to apply for grants of up to £2,000.

National Grid's Community Matters Fund has awarded £11.8 million to more than 2,100 organisations.

Applications for funding can be made here: https://localgiving.org/community-matters-fund-2025-110049