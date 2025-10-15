Bridgnorth urged to back annual 10k this weekend after record entries

A second successive sell-out of 500 entries means the High Street will be awash with runners this Sunday, ready for the 11am start at the Town Hall – where the run also finishes.

It’s the second year in a row the race, hosted by Bridgnorth Running Club, will be on the UK Athletics-officially measured 6.22-mile route.

Arguably Shropshire’s toughest 10k road race, runners tackle the formidable Cartway at the start, the long climbs of Queensway Drive and Ludlow Road in the middle, and Railway Street the sting in the tail at the end.

Despite the challenging hills, the event is getting more popular by the year and excitement is running high.

Organisers and runners of the 10K

All entries were snapped up two weeks before the race – the earliest it has sold out – with runners ranging from 18 to 79-year-old Pete Jackson from Cleobury Mortimer.

Race director Vicky Morris said: “It’s the biggest event on the Bridgnorth Running Club calendar and we’re thrilled that the race sold out again.

“Now we want to register our highest number of finishers, after 454 made it over the line last year.

“Support is always great around the route for the runners and we want the whole town to get behind them to roar them home.”

The High Street is closed to traffic on Sunday from 6am to 2pm and motorists should exercise care and expect short delays throughout the route to allow runners to cross busy junctions safely.

Drivers will not be able to access New Road for a short time and should avoid Innage Lane going towards the High Street.

There will also be delays on Highley Road approaching the Hollybush Road junction, and Broseley Road approaching Bridgnorth.

Vicky added: “Some delays are inevitable so we thank motorists in advance for their patience while the runners pass through and urge everyone to be careful to ensure competitors are safe.”

The race is a huge charity event in the town, with all profits donated to Severn Hospice, and hopes of eclipsing last year’s total of £2,000.

Sponsors help to ensure the event makes a profit, and this year, FBC Manby Bowdler, Berriman Eaton, Nock Deighton, Hilton Walters, Perry and Phillips and Yellow Ticket Productions have bought banners which will be displayed on crowd control barriers.

Wenlock Spring is supplying bottled water, Sainsbury’s is donating bananas and Bridgnorth business Tanners and pub The Royle have given drinks and vouchers.

In addition, Bridgnorth Running Club will be supplying the vast majority of the 80-strong team of marshals ensuring runners are kept safe on the course.

“We couldn’t make the event as successful as it is without the superb generous support from our sponsors, so we thank them wholeheartedly, “ added Vicky.

“We also extend a huge thank you to Bridgnorth Running Club and our marshals because the event wouldn’t go ahead without them.”

No finisher leaves empty handed, with a fabulous technical t-shirt and a medal to all runners who complete the course.

As in previous years, there are prizes for the first-placed male and female, plus the first in each age group category, while the first local with a WV15 or WV16 postcode is also honoured.

And for the second year in a row, there are prizes for the ‘Cartway Conqueror’ and ‘Railway Street Rocket’ – fastest runners to complete the first and final hills, which are specially timed sections to add some more spice to proceedings.