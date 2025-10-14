Telford firm launches new device to help machine tool operators cut costs and energy use

Telford-based Filtermist Limited, which supplies customers across more than sixty different countries worldwide, used its appearance at the huge EMO Hannover metalworking event to officially launch F Save.

The Filtermist F Save tool

The smart system has been designed to optimise the operation of the company’s oil mist collectors, meaning the unit only runs when it is needed rather than constantly being on throughout a full shift - whether the machine tool is being used or not.

F Save includes a sensor which attaches to the coolant pump on the machine tool and communicates with the F Save Hub. If the pump is inactive, the Filtermist unit automatically switches off.

As oil mist is only generated when coolant is in use, this reduces wasted energy while keeping machine operators protected from exposure to airborne oil mist particles.

René Joppi, managing director at Filtermist, said: “Our research showed that some machines are only operational for around 20 to 30 per cent of the working day.

“If our unit runs constantly during this time, it wastes resources, increases costs, and adds to a company’s carbon footprint. With F Save, customers can cut energy usage by up to 80 per cent and in some cases, achieve payback in under three months.

“Only using the Filtermist unit when it is required has a significant impact…not just on sustainability, but on operating costs too.”

The F Save device

Designed for quick installation, F Save does not require any electrical interfacing with the machine tool, making it simple to retrofit to existing units. It also removes the risk of operators forgetting to switch the unit on or off, ensuring workplaces remain clean and safe. The pre-study of this technology was led by applications engineer Krzysztof Kaszuba.

He concluded: “Our research shows that, on average, a machine tool is only cutting parts for about 50 per cent of its operating time.

“The rest is taken up by tool changes, part changes, or similar activities. F Save prevents energy from being wasted during these periods, offering thousands of customers world wide a simple and effective way to cut energy use without compromising safety.”

Filtermist, part of the Swedish-based Absolent Air Care Group, provides an extensive range of products and services designed to remove contaminants, such as oil mist, oil smoke, dust and fume from the air in production facilities.

In the UK, the business offers a turnkey service that includes initial consultation and project planning, extraction system design, specification, equipment manufacturer and supply, installation and commissioning, as well as a wide range of aftermarket services such as servicing, maintenance and LEV testing.

F Save is available now through Filtermist and its global network of approved distributors.