Shrewsbury street to close for three days for resurfacing

Shropshire Council said that part of Crowmere Road in Shrewsbury - including the junction with Belvidere Road – will be resurfaced from Monday, October 27 to Wednesday 29.

During the work, which is being carried out by Kier on behalf of Shropshire Council, the road will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

It's part of a Shropshire Council scheme to 74 roads across the county ready for winter, with the resurfacing of 33 stretches of road and surface dress another 41.

Part of Crowmere Road in Shrewsbury - including the junction with Belvidere Road – will be resurfaced later this month. Photo: Google/OneNetwork

During the closure of Crowmere Road, a signed diversion will be in place, directing drivers down Clive Road, past the Shrewsbury Police Station, and down Conway Drive and Galton Drive.

Access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so and people are being asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on https://one.network/