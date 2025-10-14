In pictures: Horrific damage caused by car blaze near Oswestry as fire crews attend

Ellesmere Fire Station posted about the incident on social media, saying it had been called to Station Road in Whittington, near Oswestry, at around 8.26pm yesterday - Monday, October 13.

It said: "On arrival, we found one vehicle alight. The fire was extinguished by crew members wearing breathing apparatus and using a hosereel jet.

The fire caused significant damage. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

"The thermal image camera was used to check for hotspots once the fire was extinguished and, despite the significant damage to the engine bay, the battery remained live and was subsequently disconnected to reduce the risk of further ignition.

The fire caused significant damage. Picture: Ellesmere Fire Station

"We can confirm the vehicle was not electric."