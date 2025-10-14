Care home in Sutton Coldfield needs to update its long term plan - says the CQC

Hafod Nursing Home in Anchorage Road, Sutton Coldfield has been told by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) it needs to address ongoing breaches of regulations

Overall, the home which provides nursing and personal care for up to 29 adults, many living with dementia or complex mental health needs, was told it needs to improve. In the categories of safety and how well led it was, it was again rated as requiring improvement.

It was rated good in three other areas - effectiveness, caring and response after the latest CQC inspection between June 30 and July 10 this year. It followed a previous one in November 2024 in which an enforcement action was mad

The CQC report said: "We found since our last inspection the service had made some improvements in regard to the staffing, and medicines management but some additional monitoring was required.

Hafod Nursing Home, Sutton Coldfield

"There had also been improvements noted within the environment, but further improvements were still required and we found continued breaches relating to safety of care, the premises and equipment and governance.

"Whilst there had been improvements made to the guidance available to staff, we found there was still improvement required to ensure they had sufficient guidance and knowledge to support some people safely.

"Improvements had been carried out in relation to the environment, but we found this was not always maintained to a safe and hygienic standard.

"We found the safety and on-going maintenance of the premises still required improvement due to the lack of timely actions by the provider. "

The report said the provider had engaged with a consultant in March to improve their shortfalls in the systems in place to monitor the quality of the care provided, which had failed to identify many of the issues highlighted during the assessment.

It continued: "Whilst improvements have been made these systems have only recently been implemented and needed time to be embedded.

"As a result we could not fully assess the long-term effectiveness of these to drive improvements at the service.

."CQC has decided to request actions plans from the provider to demonstrate how they will become fully compliant to meet their legal requirements in relation to the ongoing breaches of regulations of which 12 concern safe care and treatment, 15 premises and equipment and 17 good governance."

Hafod Care Organisation Limited, which runs the home along with two others in Sutton Coldfield and Birmingham, has been contacted for comment.