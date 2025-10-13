Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) is inviting local people to help shape the future of their communities through a series of Community Conversations.

The events will give Powys residents the chance to share what matters most to them, highlight gaps in local services, and suggest practical improvements they would like to see in their communities.

They are part of the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund programme and are supported by Powys County Council.

Clair Swales, PAVO CEO, said: “This is about listening to the people who know their communities best.

“We’ve already been out and about over the summer, gathering views at local shows, events and community groups, and asking people to complete a short survey so we can build a picture of life in Powys - now we want to hear directly from you.”

Community Conversations will take place in 16 locations across the county over the coming months. The events will also include a Community Fair, where people can meet local groups, learn about available support, and find out what’s on in their area.

The events will include Bromsgrove Hall, Ysgol Dolafon, Llanwrtyd Wells on Saturday, October 18 from 10am until 1pm, Minerva Arts Centre in Llandidloes on Thursday, November 6 from 12.30pm until 2.30pm, the Bowling Club, Hay on Wye on Wednesday, November 12 from 10am until 1pm, the Barn at Brynich, Brecon on Thursday, November 13 from 10am until 1pm, Rhayader Leisure Centre, Rhayader on Tuesday, November 18 from 10am until 1pm, PAVO offices on the Ddole Industrial Estate in Llandrindod Wells on Thursday, November 20 from 10am until 1pm, Presteigne Memoria Hall in Presteigne on Saturday, November 22 from 10am until 1pm, Newtown Football Club, Newtown on Thursday, November 27 from 10am until 1pm, Montgomery Town Hall in Montgomery on Tuesday, December 2 from 10am until 1pm, Llanfair Institute in Llanfair Caereinion on Wednesday, December 3 from 10am until 1pm, Knighton Community Centre, Knighton on Thursday, December 4 from 10am until 1pm, Cowshacc, Welshpool on Thursday, December 4 from 10am until 1pm, Y Plas in Machynlleth on Wednesday, December 10 from 10am until 1pm and Llanfyllin Public Institute in Llanfyllin on Thursday, December 11 from 10am until 1pm.

Clair Swales added: “We hope the conversations that start now will help build a Powys that reflects people’s needs, support grassroots initiatives, and strengthens future funding bids.

“PAVO can support residents to bring their ideas to life by offering guidance on running charities, groups and clubs, help setting up local working groups, and advice on identifying funding opportunities.

“Come along to a Community Conversation, and encourage others to join in too. The events are open to all. Together, we can make the most of this opportunity to find out what our Powys communities really need."

Everyone in Powys is invited to join the conversation - whether by attending a local event or completing a short online survey about life in the county on the Have Your Say Powys website: https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/shaping-the-future-of-powys-communities

Visit the PAVO website for more details: pavo.org.uk