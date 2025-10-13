Man charged with murder after death of Birmingham father

Stewart McInnes, aged 43, will be appearing before Birmingham Magistrates Court today (Tuesday) charged with the murder of Barry Davison

West Midlands Police were called by ambulance colleagues to Uplands Road, Handsworth, shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

Barry, aged 48, was found with stab injuries, and he was confirmed dead at the scene a short time later.

Barry Davison

His family and daughter paid tribute to him, saying: "Our family are absolutely devastated.

"My dad was kind, caring and genuinely had a heart of gold.

"He hasn’t always made the best decisions and life hasn’t always been the easiest to him, but his family, especially me, his daughter loved him more than anything.

"He will be deeply missed and loved forever."

A police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Barry's family at this tragic time, and we continue to offer them our full support as our investigation continues.

"We would ask anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting log 4604 of 11 October.

"You can also stay completely anonymous by speaking to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.