'Always in our hearts' - Kind hearted and intrepid group take on Dublin challenge in memory of Black Country teenagers

The Walk4Lib participants will set off from Oldbury and spend eight days walking to Dublin in Ireland, where one of the walkers will also take place in the city's marathon on Sunday October 26.

Ben Corfield and Liberty Charris

Liberty Charris, aged 16 and Ben Corfield, aged 19, both from Dudley, died when a hit a group of pedestrians on the A457 Birmingham Road and Oldbury Road in November 2022,

The car was taking part in an unofficial racing event when driver Dhiya Al Maamoury lost control, ploughing into the group - he was jailed for 13-and-a-half years at Wolverhampton Crown Court in November 2024.