Ribbon display organised for parents who have suffered baby loss

The display at the Green clock tower just off the main road Priorslee Avenue, in Priorslee, Telford, has been organised for October 9-15, which is Baby Loss Awareness Week.

It is being organised by Love from George, a charitable project that supports bereaved parents following the loss of their babies at the PRH hospital in Telford.

"There will be pink, blue and cream ribbons and pens at the location, where people can come whatever time of day to write the name of their lost baby or a message or special date, and attach it to the display," said organiser Martha Gumsley. "It will give bereaved families the opportunity to commemorate their lost baby and feel less alone in their grief.

The clock in Priorslee

"There are benches at the site where people can take a moment to reflect. The display is hosted and funded by ourselves at Love From George.

"We also have a support group during BLAW at The Lion, on Saturday October 11 from 11am onwards, where we will all walk together to the display to add our baby's names.

"It is open to any family member, for a loss at any gestation during pregnancy or any age of baby lost after birth. A loss at any time is warmly welcomed, even if it was 30 years ago. All babies deserve to be remembered."