The station has raised over £6,700 in 2024 for The Fire Fighters Charity and over £3,000 in 2025 for local suicide prevention charities, both causes close to their hearts

Firefighters from the station attended the annual More Than Just Fires Awards at Parc Y Scarlets in Llanelli recently.

The evening was hosted by broadcaster Eleri Sion.

The night was a special opportunity to give thanks and recognition to the remarkable efforts, hard work and dedication by Service staff over the last 12 months.

The ceremony included a total of 10 award categories made up of nominees who had been chosen by their colleagues.

It included an award for Community Champion, Top Fundraiser and the Chief Fire Officer’s Special Recognition Award, to name but a few.

Speaking during the ceremony, CFO Thomas said; “From wildfires to rescue operations, to community safety initiatives - the work of our Service extends far beyond fighting fires and we are here to recognise that broader mission tonight.”

Presteigne Fire Station was praised for its exceptional commitment to fundraising.

Their fundraising events are rooted in community spirit involving schools, Young Farmers Clubs and local businesses, the awards event was told.

A spokesperson said: “From 100 mile bike rides and 24 hour spinathons to a 75 mile relay and ladder carrying between stations, their creativity and commitment are unmatched.

“Their 60th anniversary open day gathered past members and celebrated their ongoing impact.

“Presteigne Fire Station exemplified service beyond the fireground – resilient, passionate and truly deserving of the fundraisers award.”

Also shortlisted were Firefighter Rhys Fitzgerald of Kidwelly Fire Station and the Blue Watch Crew from Neath Fire Station.

Presteigne firefighter Douglas Preece was also nominated for the community champion award.

The award was won by Llanelli Crew Manager Steve Richards for his courageous response to a medical emergency near his home.

But the awards ceremony was told that Firefighter Preece has led community engagement and fundraising events for over 20 years, organising car washs, fun days and open days that have raised thousands for The Firefighters Charity and local causes.

A spokesperson said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic Doug co-ordinated a 24 hour remote fundraiser involving neighbouring stations demonstrating creativity and commitment. This year alone his efforts have raised four figure sums.

“Doug also supports the service’s future by volunteering as a cadet instructor at Presteigne Fire Station. His dedication, leadership and passion for helping others makes him a truly deserving nominee.”

Presteigne firefighters said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to our fantastic community, the support we receive when fundraising for any cause is always second to none!”

Firefighter Doug said it was an honour to be nominated for the community champion award by his colleagues