One thing people can do to stay Covid-free this Autumn as cases begin to rise

Covid infections are on the rise in the UK, with positive tests rising from 7.6% to 8.4% in a week and hospitalisations increasing from 2.00 per 100,000 to 2.73 per 100,000, according to the latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

Two new Covid variants are now the most dominant strains in the UK, XFG, known as Stratus, accounts for a third of Covid cases, whilst NB.1.8.1, known as Nimbus, now makes up over 10% of cases recorded up to the week of September 21.

A woman who lost both parents to Covid-19 in the space of 17 days has given evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (PA)

Covid symptoms include a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a change to your taste or smell. However, new variants also reportedly include a hoarse or raspy voice, as well as a “razor blade” sore throat.

How can you protect yourself from getting Covid?

There is no guaranteed way to completely avoid catching Covid; however, there are steps you can take to help protect yourself.

If you do just one thing, make it practising good hygiene. Washing your hands regularly with warm, soapy water and using hand sanitiser can help to kill germs.

If you start to feel unwell, remember to cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue. Dispose of the tissue immediately in a bin to help prevent spreading the virus.

Other ways to help reduce your risk of catching Covid this autumn include:

Covid vaccine

If you are eligible for the Covid vaccine or have received an invitation for your autumn booster, make sure you attend your appointment. The vaccine offers the best protection, particularly for those who are more vulnerable.

Covid tests

It can sometimes be difficult to tell whether you have the symptoms of flu, a cold, or Covid. The only way to be certain is to take a Covid test, which can be purchased from local pharmacies, supermarkets, or online. Free Covid tests are available from pharmacies if you are eligible for Covid treatments should you become unwell, or if you work in a healthcare setting.

Stay at home if you have symptoms

If you develop symptoms of Covid, one of the best ways to protect others and prevent spreading the virus is to stay at home. The NHS advises that adults aged 18 and over should avoid contact with people outside their household for five days after testing positive. Children and young people under 18 should wait three days before mixing with others, as they tend to be infectious for a shorter period.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “If you have symptoms of flu or COVID-19, such as a high temperature, cough, and feeling tired and achy, try to limit your contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable.

“If you have symptoms and need to leave the house, our advice remains that you should wear a face covering. Washing hands regularly and using and disposing of tissues in bins can reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses.”

You can find out more information about Covid, the signs and symptoms, and who is eligible for the Covid vaccine at NHS.UK.