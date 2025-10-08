First openly-gay cricket player Steve Davies who started out in Kidderminster awarded MBE in King's Honours list

Steve Davies whose professional career spanned nearly 20 years, receives the honour not only for his outstanding performances on the field but also for his significant contributions off it—particularly his efforts to promote inclusivity and nurture young cricketing talent across the UK.

Photos show Davies receiving the honour from by the William, Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle for his services to sport earlier today (October 8).

Steven Davies, from Kidderminster, Professional Cricketer, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.

The 39-year-old, who attended school in Kidderminster, started his career with Worcestershire County Cricket Club, where his elegant left-handed batting and exceptional wicket-keeping quickly earned him recognition.

Between 2003 and 2009, Davies’ impressive form at Visit Worcestershire New Road led to his selection for England’s One Day International squad for the West Indies tour.

Steven Davies after he was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire)

Following his time at Worcestershire, he went on to play for Surrey and Somerset, representing England in both ODI and T20 formats. Over the course of his career, Davies scored more than 14,000 first-class runs and completed over 500 dismissals behind the stumps.

In 2011, Davies made history as the first openly gay professional cricketer in the UK, a landmark moment for the sport. Since then, he has continued to be a powerful advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality within cricket and the wider sporting community.

The medal recognises Steven Davies' services to sport

On being made an MBE, Davies said he felt “very grateful”, adding: “It was very surreal. It was a really good day.”

Davies said the prince spoke about what he was up to now and his cricketing career, then mentioned when he turned up in the dressing rooms at Surrey County Cricket Club.

“We also spoke about the time that he came, I used to play at Surrey County Cricket Club, and the time that he came into the dressing room one day as a complete surprise to us all, which was pretty surreal,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was a normal day at work, and we were just training hard, and he just popped in.

“Honestly, so surreal. But he was really lovely in that moment.”

Steve Davies playing cricket for Worcestershire

In response to the award, Worcestershire CCC CEO, Ashley Giles, said: “Steve’s award is richly deserved. He has been an exceptional servant to the game, both as a player and as a role model.

“His courage, skill, and commitment to cricket continue to inspire a new generation.”

Also being honoured on Wednesday were Stephen Lambert, the founder and chief executive of Studio Lambert – the production company behind The Traitors; and Sergeant Major Colin Thackery, a Chelsea Pensioner who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2019.