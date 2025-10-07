But the kiosk by the clock tower at the top of the town will be adopted by the town council.

At a recent meeting, town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said the listed kiosk will not be moved although the phone inside of it will be removed by British Telecom, but that would happen anyway.

“There isn't a plan for what to do with the kiosk yet, although there are lots of great possibilities that would add value for the community,” she added.

Members agreed to adopt the kiosk and think of some uses for it